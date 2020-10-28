Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to increase PCR testing capacity up to 73,000 a day

    28 October 2020, 16:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will increase the PCR testing capacity up to 73,000 tests a day, the response of PM Askar Mamin to the inquiry of deputies reads.

    Currently 134 laboratories, including 26 laboratories of sanitary-epidemiological service, 69 private ones, and 39 of medical organizations conduct PCR testing. The testing capacity makes 67,248 tests a day.

    The PM noted that 20 PCR amplifiers, 20 automatic DNA and RNAi extraction system units were already delivered. The Government allocated KZT 13.8 bln for acquiring test system for 1,200,000 tests.

    These measures will let increase testing capacity up to 73,000 tests a day in autumn and winter period.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

