Kazakhstan to increase non-resource exports of goods and services to $41 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan intends to increase non-resource exports of goods and services up to USD41 billion, this has been said by Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister for Trade and Integration, at today’s Government meeting.

According to his words, state programs of industrial-innovative and agriculture development, Business Road Map 2025 and Economy of simple things are aimed at dynamic production development.

He noted that with respect to modern trends and existing problems it is needed to develop and implement a new trade development program.

«The purpose of developing trade in 2021-2025 is the creation and evolvement of a modern trading system to ensure saturation of the market with quality products and the competitiveness of export goods and services. We set a goal of achieving 7 macro-indicators in 2025. The most important of them include decrease in the share of shadow trade in GVA to 31%, achievement of the level of national standards application to 75% and increase of non-resource export of goods and services to USD41 billion,» concluded Bakhyt Sultanov.



