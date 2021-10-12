Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to increase irrigated lands by 600,000 ha

    12 October 2021, 12:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government sitting about the second direction of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project, Kazinform reports.

    «It is targeted to cut irrigation loss by 4 sq km owing to reconstruction of 401 and digitalization of 212 channels,» Brekeshev said. The national project provides for increasing irrigated lands by 600,000 ha.

    «It is targeted to build nine new water reservoirs in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions with a capacity to accumulate 1.7 sq km by 2025 to create additional irrigation sources. The second task is to raise energy efficiency, including in the sphere of processing industry through modernization of manufacturing equipment at production enterprises and modernization of lightning in the public sector,» he resumed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region