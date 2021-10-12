Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to increase irrigated lands by 600,000 ha

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 12:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government sitting about the second direction of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project, Kazinform reports.

«It is targeted to cut irrigation loss by 4 sq km owing to reconstruction of 401 and digitalization of 212 channels,» Brekeshev said. The national project provides for increasing irrigated lands by 600,000 ha.

«It is targeted to build nine new water reservoirs in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions with a capacity to accumulate 1.7 sq km by 2025 to create additional irrigation sources. The second task is to raise energy efficiency, including in the sphere of processing industry through modernization of manufacturing equipment at production enterprises and modernization of lightning in the public sector,» he resumed.


