Kazakhstan to increase gas production up to 87 bln cu m by 2030

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2021, 12:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will increase commercial gas production up to 87 bln cu m by 2030,» Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said at today’s Government meeting.

«Following 2021, crude gas production is expected to make 54 bln cu m, commercial gas production to stand at 29.4 bln cu m, gas export to reach 7.7 bln cu m. Development of projects on Karachaganak, Kashagan and Tengiz sites and timely commissioning of new promising fields will let increase crude gas production by 2030 up to 87.1 bln cu m,» he told the Government meeting. Besides, it is planned to increase commercial gas production up to 42.2 bln cu m by 2030.

Following 2021 the country’s oil production is targeted to make 85.7 mln tons.


