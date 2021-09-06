Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 September 2021, 21:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread held on August 31 discussed the issue of increasing flight frequency between Kazakhstan and Turkey, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry’s press service reports.

Since mid-September, Turkish Airlines and Air Astana plan to increase flight en route Almaty-Istanbul from 2 to 3 flights a week.

Besides, SCAT air carrier plans to fly from Aktobe to Istanbul twice a week.

Further increase of the frequency of flights will depend on the epidemiological situation.

All sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be strictly observed onboard.


