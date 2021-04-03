Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey

    3 April 2021, 15:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since May 3 Turkish Airlines plans to perform regular passenger flights from the spiritual capital of the Turkic world, Turkestan city, to Istanbul, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    It will fly 3 times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on B-737 planes.

    Besides, the country’s low-cost airline, Fly Arystan, targets to increase the weekly flights from Turkestan to Istanbul up to 7. As a result 10 regular flights will connect two cities each week.

    Notably, it is also expected to add new routes between Turkestan and Bishkek, Tashkent, etc.

    All the flights will strictly observe all sanitary and epidemiological requirements.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Transport Tourism Kazakhstan Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan