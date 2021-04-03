Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 April 2021, 15:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since May 3 Turkish Airlines plans to perform regular passenger flights from the spiritual capital of the Turkic world, Turkestan city, to Istanbul, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

It will fly 3 times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on B-737 planes.

Besides, the country’s low-cost airline, Fly Arystan, targets to increase the weekly flights from Turkestan to Istanbul up to 7. As a result 10 regular flights will connect two cities each week.

Notably, it is also expected to add new routes between Turkestan and Bishkek, Tashkent, etc.

All the flights will strictly observe all sanitary and epidemiological requirements.


Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan   Turkestan region  
