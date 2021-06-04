Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey, Uzbekistan and Belarus

    4 June 2021, 14:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Starting from June 7 the flight frequency from Kazakhstan to Turkey’s Antalya will increase up to 8 times a week, the Telegram Channel of the Industry and Infrastructure Development ministry reads.

    Besides, new destinations to Uzbekistan will be added. Flights en route Almaty-Namangan, Aktau-Nukus, Aktobe-Nukus, Aktobe- Samarkand will be performed twice a week.

    Almaty-Minsk flights will be also operated twice a week to each of the cities.

    The flights will be carried out by air Astana, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airlines and Belavia air carriers.

    Passengers should strictly observe all sanitary and epidemiological requirements on the board.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Transport Tourism Belarus Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway to increase cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and China
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan