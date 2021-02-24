Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to increase flights to 4 countries

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 February 2021, 20:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to increase the number of international flights with Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today the Interdepartmental Commission on COVID-19 spread prevention held a meeting chaired by Kazakh Deputy PM Yeraly Tygzhanov.

The proposal by the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure to increase the number of international flights with Turkey (+4), Uzbekistan (+4), Kyrgyzstan (+2), and Ukraine (+1) was endorsed at the meeting.

In addition, it was revealed that Georgia opens its borders for six countries, including Kazakhstan. Starting from March 1, tourists from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus will be able to air travel to Georgia. They will have to provide negative PCR test upon arrival.


