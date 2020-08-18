Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to increase farmed fish production

    18 August 2020, 11:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan plans to increase farmed fish production to 9 thousand tons, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the Tuesday government session, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin noted that fishery has a great potential in the country and has been demonstrating a dynamic upward trend. According to him, the country seeks to increase farmed fish production to 9 thousand tons this year, which is 1.6 times more compared to the last two years.

    The country’s fishery industry is mostly represented by Turkestan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    He went on to say that fish production could be increased to 600 thousand tons, with fish exports to rise 10 times or to 300 thousand tons and 100 thousand additional jobs to be created in the industry.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

