Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakhstan to increase educational grants by 2025

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 May 2022, 15:40
Kazakhstan to increase educational grants by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to increase the number of state scholarships by 50% by 2025,» Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov told the parliamentary hearings on the youth policy held today in Nur-Sultan.

Tugzhanov highlighted that 10,000 educational grants will be allocated to the regions. He added that students’ allowances will grow by 20% annually by 2025, and allowances for master’s degree and PhD students will increase by 15%. There are 130,000 students and PhD students in the country. The Deputy PM stressed that one of the pressing issues for students is the lack of dorms. Dorms for 30,000 beds were built over the past three years. Notably, 31 dorms for 10,000 students will be put into operation this year.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings