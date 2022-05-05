Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to increase defense and law enforcement agencies funding

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2022, 12:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to increase funding for security, defense, and law enforcement agencies up to KZT 2.2 trillion,» Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said representing the republican budget adjustments at today’s Senate plenary session.

«The funding for security, defense, and law enforcement agencies will grow by 446 billion up to KZT 2.2 trillion. Some 30% were channeled to the regions as targeted transfers as part of additional expenditures. That is KZT 818 billion, of which KZT 475 billion were transferred for the development. Over KZT 5.5 trillion or 29.3% of all expenditures will be channeled to the regions taking into account the adjustments of the republican budget,» the Minister explained.

As stated there, the draft law on budget adjustments was thoroughly debated at the sessions of the committees.

As earlier reported, the forecast for economic growth of Kazakhstan reduced to 2.1%.


