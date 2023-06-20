Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Kazakhstan to increase crude deliveries to Germany

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 12:00
Kazakhstan to increase crude deliveries to Germany Photo: Reuters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan started shipping 20,000 tons of crude oil to Germany per month via the Druzhba pipeline system in early 2023, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Satkaliyev told journalists in the Akorda presidential residence that the sides plan to increase crude deliveries to 100,000 tons per month based on the agreements reached. These, in his words, will be the test shipments both for Kazakhstan and Germany.

According to the minister, Astana and Berlin are exploring bigger crude shipments.

Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his official welcoming ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence and the sides proceeded to hold bilateral talks in the narrow format.

As part of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to pay a visit to Mangistau region to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Engineering.


Kazakhstan and Germany   Kazakhstan and EU   Oil & Gas   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023