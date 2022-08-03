Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production

    3 August 2022 13:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s bitumen producers are planning to increase the annual production by 300,000 tons, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at an online briefing of the Central Communications Service, Minister Akchulakov said the Head of State gave an instruction to prevent bitumen shortages in the country.

    To this end, Kazakhstan will increase imports of tar from Russia and step up production of bitumen at a plant in Aktau. This will allow domestic producers to increase the bitumen production by 300,000 tons.

    The plant’s capacity is set to reach up to 1,2-1,3 million tons of bitumen per year to meet the demand on domestic road construction market .


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Industry #Kazakhstan
