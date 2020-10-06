Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to increase agrarian science funding by 2.3 times

    6 October 2020, 19:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will increase funding of the agrarian science by 2.3 times,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told an online briefing at the Central Communications Service.

    In his Address to the Nation the Kazakh President assigned the Agriculture Ministry to boost agrarian science development and training of specialists. To this end the structure of the branch organizations of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Centre was transformed. Currently it complies with international standards. 22 knowledge outreach centres, permanent consultation centres were opened at the ground of the research and development centers, testing stations and experimental production farms.

    He noted that this year the higher research and technology commission under the Government approved the program-targeted financing for the next three years up to KZT 50.4 bln that is 2.3 times more as compared to the previous three years. It is planned to develop 36 research and technology programs in 10 priority research directions.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Agro-industrial complex development Science and research Kazakhstan
