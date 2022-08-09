Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan to inaugurate Usharal-Taldykorgan flights from Aug 11

    9 August 2022 15:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to launch flights from Usharal to Taldykorgan starting August 11, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure of Kazakhstan.

    Zhetysu airline is set to run flights en route Usharal-Taldykorgan with a frequency of 28 flights in summer and 14 in the rest of the year starting from August 11. The flights will be operated on 19-seat L-410 aircraft.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Aviation Administration carried out certification examination of the Usharal airport after the reconstruction of its artificial runway.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Transport #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s airlines carry over 4.5mln passengers in 6 mths of this year
    New flight en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu to be launched in August
    Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
    Popular
    1 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
    2 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn
    3 COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
    5 Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people