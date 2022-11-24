Kazakhstan to inaugurate 11 special educational needs consultations next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 11 special educational needs and medical consultations, 4 special educational needs study rooms and a rehabilitation centre will open in Kazakhstan in 2023. They will open in the regions lacking social medical and special educational need support, the press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry reports.

As of today, there are 89 special educational needs and medical consultations, 208 special educational needs study rooms and 13 rehabilitation centres in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry plans to expand the network of special educational needs and medical consultations up to 125 by 2025. The consultations opened their doors in the cities of Karaganda, Aktau, Shymkent, as well as Mangistau and Almaty regions. For the past two years 13 special educational needs study rooms unveiled countrywide. Besides, centers for support children with autism were opened in taraz, Uralsk and Karaganda in the Year of Children.



