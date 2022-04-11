Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to impose wheat and flour export quotas

    11 April 2022, 15:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan made a decision to limit wheat and flour export quotas from April 15 until June 15. The wheat quota will make 1 mln tons, wheat flout up to 300,000 tons, Kazinform reports.

    «The Kazakhstani interdepartmental commission for foreign trade policy and participation in international economic organizations made a decision to limit wheat and flour export quotas starting from April 15 until June 15. The wheat quota will make 1 mln tons, wheat flout up to 300,000 tons,» 1st Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparbayev told a press conference. To assess the real situation in the domestic market the Ministry, as well as the national statistics bureau of the strategic planning and reforms agency, and local executive bodies are making an inventory of wheat in the regions.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan observes no shortage in wheat. There is enough flour in the country to meet domestic needs. The Ministry assured that there are no prerequisites for a rise in social bread prices.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

