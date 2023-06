Kazakhstan to impose new restrictions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Starting from March 28 Kazakhstan will impose new restrictions in Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev told a briefing.

The Minister stressed that new restrictions are not a curfew urging all to adhere to all requirements of the state of emergency.

Earlier the Minister confirmed the first coronavirus death.