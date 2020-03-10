Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to impose entry bans for people from Germany, Spain and France

    10 March 2020, 18:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has imposed entry bans for people from several countries in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, chief sanitary doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhandarbek Bekshin announced Tuesday.

    «At first, Kazakhstan has fully banned entry for people from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy, the worst-hit countries by coronavirus. And now the Category B countries, including Germany, Spain, and France, have been added to the list. The entry ban for the last three countries will become effective as of March 12,» Bekshin told a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

    In his words, the Frontier Service will monitor all entries from the citizens of the abovementioned countries even through the third countries.

    He also stressed that all people arriving from Switzerland, Great Britain and the Netherlands will be recommended to self-quarantine.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

