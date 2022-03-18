Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to import 80 tons of corn seed and sugar-beet from Europe

    18 March 2022, 11:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev reported on the seed procurements, Kazinform reports.

    «The talks on deliveries of imported seed grains are underway. The point at issue is 19,500 tons of corn, wheat, barley and rye seeds from Russia and 80 tons of corn seeds and sugar-beet from Europe,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

    He noted that thanks to the Government support an agreement was reached with the mineral fertilizers domestic producers on meeting the requirements of the farmers.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

