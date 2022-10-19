Kazakhstan to implement several projects to increase transit transportations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM What projects does Kazakhstan plan to implement to increase transit transportations till 2025? Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kassym Tlepov answered this question at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable today, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the implementation of Dostyk-Moyinty project will let increase transit transportations between China and Europe. Its capacity will be raised fivefold while service speed will increase from 800km/day to 1,500km/day.

The Ministry plans also to implement Darbaza-Maktaaral project which will enable to shorten transit distances in Central Asia, Iran and Persian Gulf and decrease the burden on Saryagash checkpoint which operates at its full capacity today – 27mln tonnes per annum.

«Another project to be implemented is construction of the rail line bypassing Almaty which will let lessen burden on Almaty railway junction by 30% and reduce the time of goods supply from China and Asia-Pacific region to the Central Asian, Persian Gulf states and Europe to 24 hours,» Kassym Tlepov explained.



