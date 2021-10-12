Kazakhstan to implement agro-industrial complex development national project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting about the agro-industrial complex development national project, Kazinform reports.

«In conformity with the tasks of the Head of State there were defined the key directions of the national project. The first is to raise labour efficiency by 2.5 times, the second is to provide population with domestic goods, the third is to double agricultural output export raising the share of processed goods up to 70%, the fourth is stable increase in earnings of 1 mln of rural community due to building seven large ecosystems and implementation of investment projects,» he told the Government meeting.

He stressed that development of production and export of processed farm produce is one of the top priorities of the national project. To this end a package of measures was developed.

«There are 194 projects in the country’s investment projects pool, including projects on processing to provide additional production growth and boost export. It will achieve the goal set to double agro-industrial complex export. The national project also prioritizes building of seven large ecosystems around large investment projects, including production and processing of meat, fruits, vegetables, sugar, crops, milk products. It will let attract at least 350,000 farm households. It is planned to develop 582 investment projects worth KZT 4.1 tn over the next five years,» he resumed.



