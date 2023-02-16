Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to implement 79 archaeological projects in 2023

    16 February 2023, 11:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 68 archaeological excavations were carried out in Kazakhstan last year, Kazinform reports.

    In a response to a deputy inquiry on illegal excavations, Deputy Prime Minister Altay Kulginov noted that the Ministry of Culture and Sport checks thoroughly observation of the law «On protection and use of historical and cultural heritage sites.» As per Article 33 of this Law, archaeological excavations are carried out based on a special plan approved by relevant authorities. «Out-of-schedule excavations are prohibited,» he stresses.

    «This plan is compiled every year based on recommendations of governmental structures. 68 archaeological excavations were carried out last year. 79 archaeological projects will be implemented in 2023,» the Vice Prime Minister noted.

    Earlier it was reported that 24 organizations in Kazakhstan hold licenses enabling them to carry out archaeological excavations.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

