Kazakhstan to host XII Summer Universiade 2023

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 April 2023, 07:15
Kazakhstan to host XII Summer Universiade 2023 Photo: t.me/gylym_jogary_bilim

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The XII Summer University Games of Kazakhstan, also known as the Universiade, will for the first time be staged at the Yessenov University in Aktau between May 24 and June 24 with the support of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

All the 20 competitions in 17 sports disciplines of the Aqtau-2023 Universiade will be held in the city of Aktau, while the previous games took place in three-four cities. Earlier the University Games program included 30 sports and was reduced to 17 key disciplines.


Education    Sport   Kazakhstan  
