Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan to host WTT Youth Contender Almaty

    19 July 2023, 07:37

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will play a host for the first time to the WTT Youth Contender Almaty, Kazinform refers to the National Olympic Committee.

    159 athletes aged 11-19 years old from 13 countries, including the U.S., the UAE, Italy, Belgium Oman, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, and others, will vie for the top honors.

    Alan Kurmangaliyev and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova of Kazakhstan will defend the country’s colors.

    The WTT Youth Contender Almaty will be staged at the ADD Ustel Tennis Ortalygy (ADD Table Tennis Centre). The tournament will be broadcast on the Qazsport Republican TV Channel and WTT YouTube Channel.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yulia Putinsteva wins opening round at Canadian Open
    Astana beats Ludogorets in Europe League home match
    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev skyrockets in ATP Rankings
    Gyumri named 2024 CIS Sports Capital
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people