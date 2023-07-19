Kazakhstan to host WTT Youth Contender Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will play a host for the first time to the WTT Youth Contender Almaty, Kazinform refers to the National Olympic Committee.



159 athletes aged 11-19 years old from 13 countries, including the U.S., the UAE, Italy, Belgium Oman, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, and others, will vie for the top honors.

Alan Kurmangaliyev and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova of Kazakhstan will defend the country’s colors.

The WTT Youth Contender Almaty will be staged at the ADD Ustel Tennis Ortalygy (ADD Table Tennis Centre). The tournament will be broadcast on the Qazsport Republican TV Channel and WTT YouTube Channel.