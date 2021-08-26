Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan to host WTA 250 event for the first time

    26 August 2021, 13:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to host a World Tennis Association tournament for the first time next month, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    A WTA 250 event is set to take place from September 26 through October 2 at the National Tennis Center in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The event is to be broadcast in more than 70 countries.

    The event will be held back-to back with an ATP 250 men’s tournament also to take place in Kazakhstan.

    The country is also to hold the Tennis Championship, where the athletes will vie for wildcards to the main draw or qualifying draw of the ATP 250 men's and WTA 250 tournaments.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023