Kazakhstan to host WTA 250 event for the first time

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 August 2021, 13:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to host a World Tennis Association tournament for the first time next month, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

A WTA 250 event is set to take place from September 26 through October 2 at the National Tennis Center in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The event is to be broadcast in more than 70 countries.

The event will be held back-to back with an ATP 250 men’s tournament also to take place in Kazakhstan.

The country is also to hold the Tennis Championship, where the athletes will vie for wildcards to the main draw or qualifying draw of the ATP 250 men's and WTA 250 tournaments.


