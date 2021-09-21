Kazakhstan to host World Energy Week Live 2021

LONDON. KAZINFORM World Energy Week Live 2021 will be hosted for the first ever from Kazakhstan on October 5-7.

World Energy Week is the World Energy Council’s largest annual gathering dedicated to global energy issues. It is a powerful platform that connects regional realities and priorities with the global energy agenda. World Energy Week brings together the entire energy+ community to address whole energy systems challenges and opportunities, drive practical action and create impact, the official website of the World Energy Council reads.

This year World Energy Week LIVE will convene energy leaders in peer exchange and interactive conversation on climate neutral and carbon positive energy developments, which are evident in all world regions. It will provide a timely opportunity to clarify how responsible energy leaders are finding ways to build forward together in the new pandemic context of affordability and social justice.

Discover World Energy Week LIVE 2021's diverse group of speakers and industry-leading programme here.



