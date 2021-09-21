Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakhstan to host World Energy Week Live 2021

    21 September 2021, 15:42

    LONDON. KAZINFORM World Energy Week Live 2021 will be hosted for the first ever from Kazakhstan on October 5-7.

    World Energy Week is the World Energy Council’s largest annual gathering dedicated to global energy issues. It is a powerful platform that connects regional realities and priorities with the global energy agenda. World Energy Week brings together the entire energy+ community to address whole energy systems challenges and opportunities, drive practical action and create impact, the official website of the World Energy Council reads.

    This year World Energy Week LIVE will convene energy leaders in peer exchange and interactive conversation on climate neutral and carbon positive energy developments, which are evident in all world regions. It will provide a timely opportunity to clarify how responsible energy leaders are finding ways to build forward together in the new pandemic context of affordability and social justice.

    Discover World Energy Week LIVE 2021's diverse group of speakers and industry-leading programme here.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Energy Events Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued