Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Kazakhstan to host World Energy Week Live 2021

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 September 2021, 15:42
Kazakhstan to host World Energy Week Live 2021

LONDON. KAZINFORM World Energy Week Live 2021 will be hosted for the first ever from Kazakhstan on October 5-7.

World Energy Week is the World Energy Council’s largest annual gathering dedicated to global energy issues. It is a powerful platform that connects regional realities and priorities with the global energy agenda. World Energy Week brings together the entire energy+ community to address whole energy systems challenges and opportunities, drive practical action and create impact, the official website of the World Energy Council reads.

This year World Energy Week LIVE will convene energy leaders in peer exchange and interactive conversation on climate neutral and carbon positive energy developments, which are evident in all world regions. It will provide a timely opportunity to clarify how responsible energy leaders are finding ways to build forward together in the new pandemic context of affordability and social justice.

Discover World Energy Week LIVE 2021's diverse group of speakers and industry-leading programme here.


Energy   Events   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events