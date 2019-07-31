Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Upcoming Events

    Kazakhstan to host three competitions of V Intl Army Games

    31 July 2019, 21:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 7 to 15, the 40th military base in Otar will host three competitions of the V International Army Games 2019, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry says.

    «As part of the V International Army Games, Kazakhstanwill host three competitions on August 7-15 – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and ConfidentReception. Military servicemen from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus,Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Syria and Uzbekistan willparticipate in them,» a press-release reads.

    The opening and closing ceremonies of the competitionswill be held August 7 and 15 respectively.

    This year, the International Army Games will be heldin the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China,Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

    216 teams from 34 countries of the world will takepart in them. Kazakhstani servicemen will join 16 competitions out of 32 ones.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Army
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region