Kazakhstan to host three competitions of V Intl Army Games

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 July 2019, 21:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 7 to 15, the 40th military base in Otar will host three competitions of the V International Army Games 2019, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry says.

«As part of the V International Army Games, Kazakhstan will host three competitions on August 7-15 – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and Confident Reception. Military servicemen from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Syria and Uzbekistan will participate in them,» a press-release reads.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the competitions will be held August 7 and 15 respectively.

This year, the International Army Games will be held in the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

216 teams from 34 countries of the world will take part in them. Kazakhstani servicemen will join 16 competitions out of 32 ones.


