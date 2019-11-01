Kazakhstan to host technical meeting on the Zhaiyk river rational use

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the Public Foundation Center for Water Initiatives will organize a technical meeting on rational use and protection of water resources of the Zhaiyk river.

It will take place on November 7 in Uralsk, Kazakhstan.

It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, Public Foundation Center for Water Initiatives.

The event will be attended by some twenty representatives from the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Western Kazakhstan regional administration and civil society.

The experts from Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation will present earlier developed action plan supported by the OSCE Programme Office on the sustainable use of the river Zhaiyk’s water resources for each separate country and the activities that are expected to be implemented jointly, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.