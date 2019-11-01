Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Kazakhstan to host technical meeting on the Zhaiyk river rational use

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 November 2019, 11:04
Kazakhstan to host technical meeting on the Zhaiyk river rational use

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the Public Foundation Center for Water Initiatives will organize a technical meeting on rational use and protection of water resources of the Zhaiyk river.

It will take place on November 7 in Uralsk, Kazakhstan.

It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, Public Foundation Center for Water Initiatives.

The event will be attended by some twenty representatives from the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Western Kazakhstan regional administration and civil society.

The experts from Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation will present earlier developed action plan supported by the OSCE Programme Office on the sustainable use of the river Zhaiyk’s water resources for each separate country and the activities that are expected to be implemented jointly, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

West Kazakhstan region    OSCE   Environment  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty