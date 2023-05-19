Kazakhstan to host next Central Asia – China Summit in 2025

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Following the Central Asia – China Summit the Heads of State signed the Xi’an Declaration, Kazinform reports quoting the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that today’s suggestions will be reflected to a degree in the Xi’an Declaration noting that Kazakhstan supports the idea of founding the Central Asia – China secretariat.

The Head of State expressed readiness to hold the 2nd Central Asia – China Summit in Kazakhstan. the next summit will take place in 2025 in Kazakhstan.