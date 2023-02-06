Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to host Judo Grand Slams in 2023-2026

    6 February 2023, 10:01

    PARIS. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Judo Federation’s president Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev and president of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer signed a four-year contract to organize the Grand Slams in Kazakhstan in 2023-2026, Kazinform reports.

    The sides signed the contract as part of the Paris Grand Slam 2023. At the Qazaqstan barysy Grand Slams over the next four years judokas will earn points to take part in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris and in Los Angeles in 2028.

    «It is a great pleasure and honour to sign this new contract for events in a country of sport, a country that brings new energy and technology. Kazakhstan has a large generation of youth and a big history in judo,» Mr Vizer said during the signing ceremony.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Abiba Abazhukynova secured bronze in the women’s 48 kg final bout at the Paris Grand Slam 2023. Daniyar Shamshayev also added the second medal to the country’s tally winning bronze in the men’s 73 kg eight category. The Paris Grand Slam 2023 brought together 520 judokas from 82 nations.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

