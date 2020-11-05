Kazakhstan to host IV Astanа Media Week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The IV Astanа Media Week will be held online in Nur-Sultan on November 11-13.

It is organized by the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry with participation of Kazmedia Centre, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

The main goal is to develop the country’s media industry and promote regional and international business relations in mass media sector. The event traditionally brings together leading experts from all over the world to debate pressing issues. This year it will focus on global trends of media content consumption, pandemic and crisis of trust, new media leaders, multiplatformity.



