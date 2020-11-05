Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakhstan to host IV Astanа Media Week

    5 November 2020, 20:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The IV Astanа Media Week will be held online in Nur-Sultan on November 11-13.

    It is organized by the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry with participation of Kazmedia Centre, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    The main goal is to develop the country’s media industry and promote regional and international business relations in mass media sector. The event traditionally brings together leading experts from all over the world to debate pressing issues. This year it will focus on global trends of media content consumption, pandemic and crisis of trust, new media leaders, multiplatformity.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet