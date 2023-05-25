Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to host international choreography festival this summer

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2023, 12:17
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – New releases by Kazakhfilm Film Studio are to be screened this summer as part of the ‘Summer Films’ project, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov announced Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the Government’s meeting this Thursday, Minister Oralov revealed old favorites and animated classics as well as new releases by Kazakhfilm Film Studio will be screened for free as part of the ‘Summer Films’ project of Qazaqconcert this summer. The new releases were filmed with the support of the State Center of support of national cinematography.

Summer calendar in Kazakhstan, according to Askhat Oralov, will be filled with a myriad events, including the International choreography festival ‘Temps lié’, the international signing competition ‘Shabyt’, ‘Uly dala urpaqtary’ competition for artisans, children’s art competition ‘Altyn qazyba’, and more.

A competition for the best pavement drawings ‘Kazakhstan in my imagination’ and other contests will take place in all school summer camps and kindergartens across the country. The events will be dated to the upcoming Day of state symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan observed on June 4.


