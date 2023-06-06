Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kazakhstan to host interfaith conference in Jerusalem

    6 June 2023, 16:00

    JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan will host a conference in Jerusalem this week, seeking to bring together religious leaders under one roof in the Holy Land, TPS reports.

    The event is part of the Central Asian country’s Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, an interreligious forum held in Kazakhstan every three years for the past two decades.

    Religious leaders from many faiths are expected at the Israeli forum, including the country’s chief rabbis, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem and representatives from the Muslim, Druze and Baha’i communities in Israel, along with prominent public political and academic officials.

    «We believe that harnessing the collective efforts of religious leaders around the globe will serve to counter current challenges to world peace, as well as advance trust and progress among different nations and communities,» said Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Israel and Cyprus, Satybaldy Burshakov, on Monday.

    Mäulen Äşimbaev, the chairman of the Kazakhstani Senate and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, will be the keynote speaker at the roundtable conference.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Religion Events Kazakhstan and Israel
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pope admitted to hospital for surgery
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year