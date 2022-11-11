Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkic Council News

    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023

    11 November 2022, 14:41

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM II Turkic Universiade will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who said it at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand today, Kazinform reports.

    As the Akorda press service informed, the Kazakh President stressed necessity to strengthen the scientific and educational ties of the Turkic states. «The II Turkic Universiade will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023 under the aegis of the Council of Turkic Universities,» he said.

    «We need to develop academic mobility and create conditions for strengthening the intercultural dialogue among our students. We should also form a common educational space of the higher education institutions. I propose to establish a common network of Turkic states’ universities in 2023, which will enable our students to learn Turkic languages and get acquainted with the history and culture of fraternal nations,» the Kazakh President said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Universities Education President of Kazakhstan Sport Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays