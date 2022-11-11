Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM II Turkic Universiade will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who said it at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand today, Kazinform reports.

As the Akorda press service informed, the Kazakh President stressed necessity to strengthen the scientific and educational ties of the Turkic states. «The II Turkic Universiade will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023 under the aegis of the Council of Turkic Universities,» he said.

«We need to develop academic mobility and create conditions for strengthening the intercultural dialogue among our students. We should also form a common educational space of the higher education institutions. I propose to establish a common network of Turkic states’ universities in 2023, which will enable our students to learn Turkic languages and get acquainted with the history and culture of fraternal nations,» the Kazakh President said.



