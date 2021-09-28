Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to host Days of Culture of Belarus

    28 September 2021, 07:43

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Days of Culture of Belarus in Kazakhstan will be held from 30 September to 4 October, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Culture Ministry.

    «A gala concert will feature the State Academic Dance Ensemble of Belarus, Honored Artists of Belarus Alena Lanskaya, Janet, Aleksandr Solodukha and the Aura group,» the ministry said.

    The National Museum of Kazakhstan will host an exhibition of paintings «Modern Belarus through the eyes of young artists» put together by the Belarusian Union of Artists. The Days of Belarusian Cinema will screen the feature and animated movies. The Days of Culture program will also include an event dedicated to the tourist potential of Belarus.

    A Belarusian delegation will be headed by Culture Minister Anatoly Markevich. «The Days of Culture of Belarus in Kazakhstan are designed to emphasize the relations of friendship, accord and mutual respect of the two peoples, close socio-economic and cultural ties,» the ministry added.

    The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Belarus were held in 2009, 2013, 2018, and the Days of Culture of Belarus in Kazakhstan - in 2014. In recent years, the countries have stepped up cultural contacts, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Culture
