Kazakhstan to host CSTO joint exercises

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Joint exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are to take place in three member states of the Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A series of joint exercises of the CSTO - in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan - are scheduled for this fall. I am sure that these measures will serve to enhance the combat readiness and coordination of military structures of our countries as well as the CSTO capacity in general,» said Putin during the jubilee Summit of the CSTO in Moscow.

According to him, the CSTO efforts need to be focused on combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crime.

Earlier it was reported that the CSTO jubilee Summit with the participation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in Moscow, Russia. During the event, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the CSTO's greater attention to ensuring the security of the southern frontiers of Central Asia.