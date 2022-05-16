Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to host CSTO joint exercises

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 May 2022, 18:50
Kazakhstan to host CSTO joint exercises

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Joint exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are to take place in three member states of the Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A series of joint exercises of the CSTO - in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan - are scheduled for this fall. I am sure that these measures will serve to enhance the combat readiness and coordination of military structures of our countries as well as the CSTO capacity in general,» said Putin during the jubilee Summit of the CSTO in Moscow.

According to him, the CSTO efforts need to be focused on combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crime.

Earlier it was reported that the CSTO jubilee Summit with the participation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in Moscow, Russia. During the event, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the CSTO's greater attention to ensuring the security of the southern frontiers of Central Asia.


CSTO   Kazakhstan   Terrorism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy