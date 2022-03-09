Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan to host Asian Youth and Juniors Biathlon Championship

    9 March 2022, 14:14

    SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM The town of Shchuchinsk will play a host to the Youth and Junior Biathlon Championship on March 10-20, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    It will bring some 100 juniors and youth from Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan.

    It is purposed to get juniors of the national teams trained for the IBU World Championships, slated for 2023. Some 800 sportsmen from 56 states of the world will vie for the top honors.

    Winners of the sprint and individual races will get awards.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Akmola region Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Andrey Golubev eases into Heilbronner Neckarcup semis
    Kazakh Sagandykova strolls into W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat quarterfinals
    Astana’s Cees Bol sixth in Prologue ZLM Tour
    Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events