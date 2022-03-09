Kazakhstan to host Asian Youth and Juniors Biathlon Championship

SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM The town of Shchuchinsk will play a host to the Youth and Junior Biathlon Championship on March 10-20, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

It will bring some 100 juniors and youth from Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan.

It is purposed to get juniors of the national teams trained for the IBU World Championships, slated for 2023. Some 800 sportsmen from 56 states of the world will vie for the top honors.

Winners of the sprint and individual races will get awards.