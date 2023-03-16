Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe

    16 March 2023, 11:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital will host the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe on October 24-26 this year, Kazinform reports.

    The resolution On signing the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the World Health Organization on organizing the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe on October 24-26 this year in Astana is uploaded on the Otkrytye NPA portal. Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat is authorized to sign the agreement. It is also allowed to insert amendments of no fundamental nature to the agreement.

    The agreement will be under discussion until April 4.

    The session will be dated to the 75th anniversary of the WHO, the 45th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on primary health care.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

