Kazakhstan to host 2023 Astana Indoor Meeting

30 December 2022, 07:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 23 the Kazakh capital citu will play a host to the 2023 Astana Indoor Meeting of the World Athletics Indoor Tour category, the Kazakh Federation’s press service reports.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour is an annual series of indoor track and field meetings, held since 2016.

It is expected to bring together some 100 athletes which will compete in 12 events.

Photo: : qazathletics.kz