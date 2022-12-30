Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan to host 2023 Astana Indoor Meeting

30 December 2022, 07:40
Kazakhstan to host 2023 Astana Indoor Meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 23 the Kazakh capital citu will play a host to the 2023 Astana Indoor Meeting of the World Athletics Indoor Tour category, the Kazakh Federation’s press service reports.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour is an annual series of indoor track and field meetings, held since 2016.

It is expected to bring together some 100 athletes which will compete in 12 events.


Photo: : qazathletics.kz

Related news
Yearender: Top 10 world sports news events in 2022
Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia
Kazakhstan collects 4 medals at 2022 Asia Archery Cup in UAE
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Kanat Mussin appointed as Judge of Constitutional Court
Kazakh President extends condolences over death of football legend Pelé
Kazakhstan confirms 211 more COVID cases
Astana Ballet presents a show bill for January
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses at ATP tournament in Australia
New Mayor of Pavlodar city appointed
President signs changes to law on courts with jurors
President signs law on transport and subsoil use
News Partner
Popular
1 Astana Opera: Magic on threshold of the New Year
2 New Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan named
3 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends Senate sitting
4 Türkiye set to require buildings to use renewable energy in 2023
5 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships: Magnus Сarlsen takes gold

News