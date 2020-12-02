Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to hold transparent and fair elections, President Tokayev

    2 December 2020, 17:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told the CSTO Collective Security Council session held online, about the elections of deputies to the Majilis and maslikhats.

    The President noted that another electoral process started in Kazakhstan. Elections to the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and local representative bodies are set for next January 10. He also highlighted that the package of unprecedented democratic reforms was fulfilled this year. The reforms are aimed at developing the multi-party system and political competition, raising civic engagement.

    The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan intends to hold transparent and fair elections. He expressed hope that partners will support the forthcoming elections.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

