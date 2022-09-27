Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan to hold talks with Russia to solve problem in favor of our country, President

    27 September 2022, 13:24

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with residents of Turkistan region the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focused on arrival of a great number of Russian citizens in Kazakhstan.

    The President said that Kazakhstan will hold talks with Russia to tackle the problem in the interests of our country, Kazinform reports quoting the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service.

    «They say good relations with neighbors is a guarantee of peace. The key is to maintain accord with neighboring countries. Many people arrive from Russia in Kazakhstan lately,» the Head of State said.

    «The majority of them are forced to leave their country due to the present no way out situation. We have to take care of them and provide security. It is a political and humanitarian issue. I have charged the Government to take necessary measures,» the President said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to demonstrate firstly humanity, tolerance. We have neither panic nor crisis. The Government should fulfill its work.

    «Those arrived will get help but no preferences. All the work should be conducted in conformity with the law and our obligations,» the President said.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01





    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
    Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    Citizens are backbone of the state, President Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products